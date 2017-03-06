Get to know this NEW BUSINESS!

Wine & Design

4165 Buffalo Road, Rochester

Owned by Bob and Vivian Youshaw

Products and specialties: Paint and sip art studio including studio classes, private parties in studio or at personal venues, kids classes and summer camps, fundraisers and team building.

Hours: Studio classes – Tuesday through Saturday, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and Sunday 2 to 4 p.m. Private events any time by appointment.

Contact: Phone – 594-8007

Wine & Design, a new Paint and Sip art studio on Buffalo Road, held their first Paint it Forward fundraiser on Saturday, March 11 with the proceeds benefiting Aurora House hospice. Bob and Vivian Youshaw, owners of Wine & Design, present a check to Karen Kuebler, Aurora House Executive Director, for $300. The event was attended by 30 participants who each painted a design of a vase filled with fresh flowers and were coached through the painting process by a professional artist. The participants had a great deal of fun and raised money for a local charity, all while coming together at a new business in North Chili.

