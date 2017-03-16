Waters Basement Services, Inc. has been a recognized name in the Rochester and Buffalo areas in the basement waterproofing industry for many years. Owned by Bob and Darlene Waters, Waters Basement Services, Inc. is located at 10481 Mill Road in Medina, New York.

Bob Waters has over 30 years experience in basement and construction services. After serving in the U.S. Army, Bob started his career running heavy equipment digging basements. He has worked in masonry helping to build basements, and worked in construction as a general contractor – all experiences that provide him with a wealth of skills and knowledge to help clients with customized solutions for any moisture or basement water problems they may be experiencing.

Darlene Waters has a Business Administration degree and handles all office procedures and the marketing for the business. Combining their skills they began Waters Basement Services, Inc. in 2007. We credit our success not only to our combined skills, but to the men and women who work with us. Waters Basement Services, Inc. has built its reputation on developing long-lasting relationships, with customer service at the forefront of their business. The goal of Waters Basement Services, Inc. is to ensure that homeowners are completely satisfied with their work and can be confident in putting their trust in them.

Waters Basement Services, Inc. provides the homeowner with options to reclaim the value of their home and use of their basement space effectively. They use only quality products, backed by excellent services, at a reasonable price in all of their work. They focus on educating homeowners on causes of basement problems and what they can do to help maintain a dry basement.

Waters Basement Services Inc. offers a wide variety of services to address and correct any water-related problems. Services include correction of negative pitch (soil tilts toward foundation), gutter drainage issues, crawlspace encapsulation, fixing bowing walls in foundations, spray foam insulation, drain tile and diverters, sump pumps and backup pumps, wall crack repair, Bilco and Gordon door installation, Egress Windows, applying mold inhibitors to clean and prevent mold on both porous and non-porous surfaces, stone foundations, structural repairs and much more.

Waters Basement Services Inc. is open Monday thru Friday 7:30AM to 5:00PM; and on Saturday 8:00AM to 3:00PM. Call 585-765-3369, 716-474-3898 or visit www.WatersBasementServices.com for more information.