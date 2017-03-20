Local chiropractors celebrate 20th anniversary

Dr. Amy Mercovich and Dr. Pat Swapceinski are celebrating 20 years of business at their chiropractic office in Bergen. Their business was featured in a Suburban News article just after opening in 1997 and Dr. Amy Mercovich states, “even 10 years after that article was published, we would still have new patients come to us and say that they learned we were here from the article about us in the Suburban News.”

Over the 20 years they’ve been in business, Bergen Family Chiropractic has seen the technology associated with chiropractic care change significantly. “Before we would use mainly x-rays to determine the right course of care, now we use Heart Rate Variability, EMG, and thermal scanning to actually see how the flow of the nervous system looks and where there is stress in the spine,” explains Dr. Amy Mercovich.

In addition to changing technology, they have also seen a wide variety of ages coming in to receive chiropractic care. Currently they have patients ranging from a few weeks old, usually babies who are very colicky or cannot turn their head fully in both directions, all the way to their oldest patient, a gentleman who is 95 years young. “We love helping every age group because we know that through chiropractic care, they are enabling their bodies to heal themselves from the inside out,” explains Dr. Pat Swapceinski.

Other changes at Bergen Family Chiropractic in the past 20 years include new signs and a larger presence online through the use of Facebook and Instagram as well as their website. “Social media has helped us to share helpful tips and videos with our patients so they can, as our vision states, maintain their unlimited healing potential and have the most amazing, healthy life possible,” said Ashley, their office manager.

The ladies at Bergen Family Chiropractic enjoy interacting with their patients and the community throughout the year. They celebrate special events such as Kids’ Wellness Club each month, a Facebook group called 50 Days of Happiness with Bergen Family Chiropractic, yoga and meditation retreats, Posture Awareness Month, Celebrate Chiropractic Month, and adopting a local family at Christmas to whom they donate gifts and food.

“We have the best practice members – special people who make everyday a joy because they not only see the value of maintaining their own health but the health of their loved ones. Most of our business comes from word of mouth,” said Dr. Amy Mercovich.

Dr. Amy states she hopes to be here providing chiropractic care to the western New York community for at least another 20 years, if not longer.

