Get to know this NEW BUSINESS!
By Admin on August 7, 2017
What, where, who: Rachel’s Cookies and More
131 South Union Street, Spencerport
Owned by Rachel Marcello
Products and specialties: Cookies, cut-outs, special orders, cheesecakes, cup cakes and cakes.
Hours: Wednesday through Friday – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Contact: 617-4527 (phone)
www.facebook.com/rachelscookiesandmore/
