Get to know this NEW BUSINESS!

By on August 7, 2017

What, where, who: Rachel’s Cookies and Morerachels-cookies

131 South Union Street, Spencerport

Owned by Rachel Marcello

Products and specialties: Cookies, cut-outs, special orders, cheesecakes, cup cakes and cakes.

Hours: Wednesday through Friday – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Contact: 617-4527 (phone)

www.facebook.com/rachelscookiesandmore/

