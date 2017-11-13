Brockport Smiles partners with Operation Gratitude for annual Halloween Candy Buyback

Brockport Smiles will be partnering with Operation Gratitude again this year during its annual Halloween Candy Buyback. Each year the dental office works with Operation Gratitude – a not for profit organization – which organizes and sends care packages for our service men and women overseas. Dr. Thaney buys the excess Halloween candy back for $1 per pound and recently hosted a contest within Holy Cross School which netted 275 pounds of candy. The top three highest donating classes at Holy Cross received an all-expenses paid pizza party. Dr. Thaney and the team at Brockport Smiles are passionate about being involved within the community and also giving back. The Halloween Candy will be accompanied by toothbrushes and toothpaste for our service men and women.

Provided information and photo