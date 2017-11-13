Home   >   Business   >   Runnings raises funds to fight breast cancer

Runnings raises funds to fight breast cancer

By on November 13, 2017

Runnings 134814Runnings, your Home, Farm and Outdoor Store, has announced that their annual Ladies Night Promotion generated $21,025 to help in the fight against breast cancer. The event, which was held on October 18 at twenty-eight stores, hosted thousands of customers for an evening of fun events and giveaways. Customers purchased a 5-gallon pink Runnings bucket to receive a discount on whatever items fit inside. Runnings donated $1 from the sale of each bucket to breast cancer research and education within each hosting store’s region.

Since the event was first introduced in 2011, Ladies Night has raised over $75,000 for cancer affiliated organizations. Involved in this year’s event included several stores in Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota, New Hampshire and New York – stores in Clay, Canandaigua, Rome and  Brockport.

Provided information and photo

You must be logged in to post a comment Login