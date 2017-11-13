- 2017 Election ResultsPosted 13 hours ago
Runnings raises funds to fight breast cancer
Runnings, your Home, Farm and Outdoor Store, has announced that their annual Ladies Night Promotion generated $21,025 to help in the fight against breast cancer. The event, which was held on October 18 at twenty-eight stores, hosted thousands of customers for an evening of fun events and giveaways. Customers purchased a 5-gallon pink Runnings bucket to receive a discount on whatever items fit inside. Runnings donated $1 from the sale of each bucket to breast cancer research and education within each hosting store’s region.
Since the event was first introduced in 2011, Ladies Night has raised over $75,000 for cancer affiliated organizations. Involved in this year’s event included several stores in Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota, New Hampshire and New York – stores in Clay, Canandaigua, Rome and Brockport.
Provided information and photo
