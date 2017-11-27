Don't miss
GrandeVille Senior Living
By Admin on November 27, 2017
GrandeVille Senior Living Community was selected as a Greece Regional Chamber of Commerce Semi-Finalist for the 2017 Small Business Awards. This was a competitive contest – with over 60 applicants from the Greece area. GrandeVille was the only senior living community to make the semi-finalist list. The company says this honor was made possible due to their wonderful managers and staff.
