Home   >   Business   >   GrandeVille Senior Living

GrandeVille Senior Living

By on November 27, 2017

GrandeVille IMG_6779GrandeVille Senior Living Community was selected as a Greece Regional Chamber of Commerce Semi-Finalist for the 2017 Small Business Awards. This was a competitive contest – with over 60 applicants from the Greece area. GrandeVille was the only senior living community to make the semi-finalist list. The company says this honor was made possible due to their wonderful managers and staff.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login