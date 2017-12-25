Fowler’s Wine & Spirits help those in need

For several years, Fowler’s Wine & Spirits in Spencerport has helped those in need by having an Angel Tree. Customers select an angel containing the name of a local family from the tree and purchase gifts, which are wrapped and returned to Fowler’s. Local churches handle distribution of gifts to the families. Owner Cathy Crist says she runs out of angels every year. Because of the generosity of Fowler’s customers, the gifts collected and distributed this year are piled high.

Provided photo