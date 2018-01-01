New at The Farmer’s Table, Hamlin “Special Touch Bakery Pies”

The Farmer’s Table, Hamlin, is proud to announce that they are now carrying local handcrafted pies from the Special Touch Bakery at the restaurant. For decades, students and workers at Holy Childhood’s School program have been baking incredible pies for the Greater Rochester Community.

Currently employing 20 people, with and without disabilities, bakers are working side by side producing these famous pies customers have come to know and love, with plans to hire as many as 40 employees.

Special Touch Bakery recently expanded into their brand new, state-of-the-art 20,000 foot facility. Their bakers have a passion for making every pie just right. They have an enormous sense of pride, accomplishment and independence that helps them in all aspects of their lives.

For more information about this organization, visit http://specialtouchbakery.org.