About Business – Brockport Smiles

By on January 8, 2018

Brockport Smiles

With the holidays approaching, the team at Brockport Smiles  wanted to find a way to show appreciation for their out-of-this-world patients. They figured what better way to do that than to celebrate in outer space. Dr. Thaney and the Brockport Smiles team (above) offered a private showing of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” to their patients on December 17. Those in attendance even had the opportunity to pose for photos using Star Wars masks.

Provided photo

