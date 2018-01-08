Don't miss
- Girl Scouts to host a one day Join-a-thonPosted 4 hours ago
- 2018 Churchville-Chili kindergarten registration informationPosted 4 hours ago
- Coach Chow Basketball Tournament January 19 & 20Posted 4 hours ago
- Spencerport Chamber Awards Banquet January 26Posted 1 week ago
- Wildlife warning for BrockportPosted 1 week ago
- Registration for Pearce 4 Kids Nursery School/PreKPosted 1 week ago
- Brockport High School grad and former police officer fighting for medical insurance following career ending injuryPosted 2 weeks ago
- Fall college honorsPosted 2 weeks ago
- Sales Position AvailablePosted 1 month ago
About Business – Brockport Smiles
By Admin on January 8, 2018
With the holidays approaching, the team at Brockport Smiles wanted to find a way to show appreciation for their out-of-this-world patients. They figured what better way to do that than to celebrate in outer space. Dr. Thaney and the Brockport Smiles team (above) offered a private showing of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” to their patients on December 17. Those in attendance even had the opportunity to pose for photos using Star Wars masks.
Provided photo
You must be logged in to post a comment Login