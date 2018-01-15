Owens Road Self-Storage Facility Opens for Business

Rochester’s Cornerstone Group, Ltd. & Adams Real Estate Advisors announce the completion of a 206-unit self-storage facility on Owens Road in the Brockport area. Self-storage facilities are being developed all across America in response to a number of factors, including the aging of the population, as well as the number of households residing in smaller living units. Businesses also take advantage of the affordable, secure settings to satisfy a portion of their storage needs.

The facility is located adjacent to the Frances Apartments on Owens Road, next to Lowe’s Home Improvement at the corner of Owens Road and Route 31. The apartments were also recently completed by Rochester’s Cornerstone Group, Ltd.

The five-building storage facility contains multiple-sized units. It includes an on-site office, a high level of modern security with fencing, more than 30 security cameras, full exterior lighting, and touchpad access for tenants. The facility is managed by Cornerstone Property Managers.

Through an easy-to-use internet transaction, leasing is available on-line with access to security codes and locks for the unit doors. Instructions are available at the website address listed below.

To learn more about the Owens Road Self-Storage Facility, contact 623-0218 or visit www.owensroadselfstorage.com.