Ribbon cutting to celebrate opening of Villa Capri
The Gates Chili Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting to celebrate the grand opening of the Villa Capri Luxury Senior Housing on Friday, February 23, at 10 a.m. at 200 Frank Dimino Way (off Manitou Road) in the Town of Gates.
Villa Capri Luxury Senior Housing is Rochester’s newest senior apartment community, located just behind the Italian American Community Center. The community offers a fitness center, a community lounge, garages, storage, and resident events and activities and is pet-friendly.
Gates Chili Chamber of Commerce is a membership driven organization that provides networking support and education to its members. It is dedicated to fostering collaboration and promoting economic vitality to the Gates and Chili communities.
For more information about the Villa Capri Luxury Senior Housing visit villacaprigates.com. For more information about the Gates Chili Chamber of Commerce visit www.gcchamber.com.
Provided information
