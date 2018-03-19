Get to know this NEW BUSINESS!

Harris Creations Unlimited

What, where, who: Harris Creations Unlimited

409 South Union Street, Spencerport (next to State Farm)

Products and specialties: Vinyl graphics, custom t-shirts and caps. Signs, window decals, magnets and vinyl lettering for your auto and business. Soaps and candles.

Hours: Monday through Friday, 3 to 9 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Contact: Tim and April Harris, Owners, 488-2143, HarrisCandle.com