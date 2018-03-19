Don't miss
Get to know this NEW BUSINESS!
By Admin on March 19, 2018
Harris Creations Unlimited
What, where, who: Harris Creations Unlimited
409 South Union Street, Spencerport (next to State Farm)
Products and specialties: Vinyl graphics, custom t-shirts and caps. Signs, window decals, magnets and vinyl lettering for your auto and business. Soaps and candles.
Hours: Monday through Friday, 3 to 9 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Contact: Tim and April Harris, Owners, 488-2143, HarrisCandle.com
