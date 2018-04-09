A local company and familiar face

Lattimore Physical Therapy and Sports Rehabilitation is excited to announce the opening of their new North Chili location on April 10. The new clinic is located at 3237 Union Street in the old John Deere building behind the post office. It will be the company’s 23rd location in the Rochester area.

With a full spectrum of specialized therapy and rehab services for patients of all ages, Lattimore of North Chili offers personal individualized care led by clinical director Jeremy Sajdak PT, DPT. Jeremy is a 2007 Churchville-Chili graduate and Chili resident. He graduated from D’Youville College in 2015 with a B.S in Health Services Management, Master’s Certificate in Health Service Administration and Doctorate in Physical Therapy (DPT) with an Advanced Certificate in Orthopedics. He was a dual sport athlete in high school and college, playing volleyball and baseball.

Jeremy enjoys working with athletes and patients of all ages while using a manual based treatment approach when treating a variety of orthopedic, neurological and musculoskeletal condition. These treatments include neck and back pain relief, pre and post surgical rehab, orthopedic injuries, arthritis and joint pain, vertigo and vestibular disorders.

“It’s an absolute honor to be serving my home town and improving the lives of others” says Sajdak. “We live in a great community that has maintained a “Home Town Feel.” When I began working for Lattimore Physical Therapy, I was fortunate to be welcomed into a work family who share the same values I have that involves giving back to the community and helping people achieve their full potential. Lattimore demonstrates everything I stand for as a clinician and it is a dream to have the opportunity to direct a clinic in the same community I grew up in.”

The Lattimore Physical Therapy & Sports Rehabilitation Network was started by husband and wife Physical Therapists John and Cindy Shuman in 1992. Since then, Lattimore has grown to over 23 locations throughout Monroe, Livingston, Ontario and Yates Counties. LattimorePT.com.