Get to know this business

Lagom

40 Main Street, Brockport

Products and specialties: Lagom is the belief in just the right amount – not too little, not too much. We embrace this style of thinking and bring it to you through handcrafted designs and creations by local western New York artisans. Products include handcrafted jewelry, natural soaps, soy candles, baby items and gifts.

Hours: Monday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; closed Tuesday;

Wednesday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.;

Thursday & Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.;

Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday Noon to 4 p.m.

Contact: Brooke Albanese, Owner

281-9398

brookealbanese@yahoo.com