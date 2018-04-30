- Community Free Library proposed 2018 budgetPosted 1 day ago
Oak Orchard Health welcomes Tracy Kroft
Oak Orchard Health is pleased to announce that Tracy Kroft has joined the Oak Orchard team as the Director of Business and Fund Development. Tracy comes to Oak Orchard Health from St. Ann’s Foundation of Rochester where she held the position of Senior Development Officer. Prior to St. Ann’s, Tracy held similar positions at the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and Catholic Charites Community Services. Before that, she was the Director of Communications and Strategic Initiatives at the Arts & Cultural Council for Greater Rochester.
Jim Cummings, CEO of Oak Orchard Health said, “Tracy has extensive experience in communications, media relations, project management, marketing, grant development and fund development, and we are most fortunate to have the benefit of her experience.”
Provided information
