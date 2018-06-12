Don't miss
Christie Carpet Expands and Celebrates 35th Anniversary
By Admin on June 12, 2018
Christie Carpets owners Mark & Pam Leathersich and some of their employees celebrate after the ribbon cutting ceremony on May 11, 2018.
Christie Carpets owners Mark & Pam Leathersich and some of their employees were joined by Greece Regional Chamber President/CEO Sarah Lentini, Board Chair Russell Herman (Pet$aver Healthy Pet Superstore), NYS Senator Joseph Robach, Jeffrey Adair of Imagine Monroe, and Greece Receiver of Taxes Andrew Conlon for their new expansion ribbon cutting and 35th anniversary celebration on May 11, 2018.
Provided Information and Photos
