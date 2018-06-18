Learn All Things Digital opens in Hilton

On May 14, a new business ribbon cutting ceremony was held for Learn All Things Digital, 17 East Avenue, Hilton. Owner Chuck Kinmond conducted his business out of his home for a number of years. He services home and business owners with hardware and software repairs, maintenance and training for computers, tablets, smart phones, and other digital equipment. Kinmond found many people are unaware of all the features their digital devices offer, and do not know how to perform the routine maintenance that keeps their equipment functioning properly. In his business, Kinmond instructs his clients in basic to advanced aspects of many kinds of electronics.

Kinmond opened his new storefront with flexibility in mind allowing him to use some parts of the day for on-site home or business services, and other parts of the day for in-shop service and repairs. Learn All Things Digital offers a number of popular devices available for purchase. He can also fill requests for specialty items.

Learn All Things Digital offers a number of services including virus removal, improvement of storage and disk speeds, repair of software and hardware and instructions in better use of personal electronic devices. Contact Chuck Kinmond at 484-7071 or stop in during business hours at 17 East Avenue, Hilton. For more information visit www.learnallthingsdigital.com.

Provided information