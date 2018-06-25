Sunnking donates Laptops to Boys and Girls Clubs

Sunnking, an electronics recycling company based in Brockport, presented 30 refurbished laptops to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Buffalo. When Sunnking heard the news that $32,550 worth of tablet computers were stolen after a vendor failed to deliver them to the Boys & Girls Clubs, Sunnking stepped in to provide replacements. The gift will be used for children attending the Boys & Girls Clubs.

“After discovering the unfortunate circumstances that the Boys & Girls Clubs experienced, we were pleased to help a local organization that promotes a safe and positive outlet for our youth” said Adam Shine, Vice President of Sunnking. “The donation aligns with Sunnking’s efforts to support our neighbors in local communities, with a focus on technology, service, and sustainability.”

Shine presented the donation to Boys & Girls Clubs of Buffalo staff and children during a special presentation on June 18, 2018 at the Butler-Mitchell Clubhouse in Buffalo.

“We are just so grateful to Sunnking,” said Shari McDonough, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Buffalo. “Not only did we think we were not going to receive the computers, but we had paid an invoice for over $32,000. As a nonprofit organization, this was a huge hit to our extremely tight cash flow. Fortunately, there are still Good Samaritans in this world like Sunnking. It really touched our hearts that this company reached out to offer to do something like this for our members.”