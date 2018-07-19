Come celebrate the last rays of the summer sun at the region’s newest local cidery and orchard.

The Greece Regional Chamber is hosting Bluegrass at the Blue Barn on Sunday, August 26, 2018 at the Blue Barn Cidery on Manitou Road, the latest addition to the growing craft brewing industry in our region.

It’s a celebration of food, music, art, cider, wine and beer. Live music performances will include instrumentals, vocals, classic country ballads, and the pure sounds of American Bluegrass.

For foodies, Forest Hill Catering will once again provide wonderful food and the event will include a sampling of dessert tastings from area restaurants/caterers including Dell’s Market & Deli and Beatrice Place of Episcopal SeniorLife Communities. A cash bar of cider, wine and beer will be available throughout the evening.

It’s a big sumptuous feast that combines a variety of great elements and will also include a few business and non-profit exhibits. The mixture of these elements, together with the beautiful new Blue Barn Cidery nestled in the lovely meadows and orchards of Greece, makes this a unique event you won’t want to miss!

For tickets and information, visit www.GreeceChamber.org or call (585) 227-7272.

Provided Information and Photo