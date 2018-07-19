Don't miss
Greece Regional Chamber 2018 Community Awards Gala
By Admin on July 19, 2018
April 26, 2018
Education Award Recipient Kathleen Graupman, Superintendent Greece Central School District, along with Chamber President/CEO Sarah Lentini and Master of Ceremonies, Doug Emblidge.
Letty Laskowski, Esq., of Harris, Chesworth, Johnstone & Welch, LLP, accepting the Young Professional of the Year Award, along with Chamber President/CEO Sarah Lentini and Master of Ceremonies, Doug Emblidge.
Provided Information and Photos
