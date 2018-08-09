Don't miss
Chamber Australia and New Zealand Trip
By Admin on August 9, 2018
The Greece Regional Chamber of Commerce and Collette will be hosting a free informational meeting on the Chamber’s 2019 trip to Australia and New Zealand at the Greece Chamber offices, 2402 W. Ridge Road, in Greece on Wednesday, August 29, from 10 am to 11 am.
For additional information and registration, visit www.greecechamber.org or call 585.227.7272.
