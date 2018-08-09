Home   >   Business   >   Chamber Australia and New Zealand Trip

Chamber Australia and New Zealand Trip

By on August 9, 2018
keith-zhu-638314-unsplash_Sidney_900w

The Greece Regional Chamber of Commerce and Collette will be hosting a free informational meeting on the Chamber’s 2019 trip to Australia and New Zealand at the Greece Chamber offices, 2402 W. Ridge Road, in Greece on Wednesday, August 29, from 10 am to 11 am.

For additional information and registration, visit www.greecechamber.org or call 585.227.7272.

