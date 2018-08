Chamber Networking Sept. 7

Morabito Hearing Center to Host Chamber Networking

The Greece Regional Chamber of Commerce and Morabito Hearing Center are teaming up to offer a First Friday networking event for Chamber members and regional business leaders on Friday, September 7, from 7:30 am to 8:30 am.

The event is free for Greece Chamber members; $25 for non-members.

For information and registration, visit www.greecechamber.org or call 585.227.7272.

