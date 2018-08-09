Don't miss
Grand Opening at Orchard View Senior Apartments
By Admin on August 9, 2018
On July 19, 2018, leaders and members from the Greece Regional Chamber of Commerce, Monroe County, and the Town of Greece joined the management team and residents of Orchard View Senior Apartments for their grand opening and ribbon-cutting celebration.
“It’s truly a pleasure to welcome this beautiful new housing facility to our community,” said Greece Regional Chamber President/CEO Sarah Lentini.
Provided Information and Photo
