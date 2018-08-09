Home   >   Business   >   Grand Opening at Orchard View Senior Apartments

Grand Opening at Orchard View Senior Apartments

By on August 9, 2018
Image_from_Orchard_View_Senior_Apartments_Grand_Opening_2018_900w

On July 19, 2018, leaders and members from the Greece Regional Chamber of Commerce, Monroe County, and the Town of Greece joined the management team and residents of Orchard View Senior Apartments for their grand opening and ribbon-cutting celebration.

“It’s truly a pleasure to welcome this beautiful new housing facility to our community,” said Greece Regional Chamber President/CEO Sarah Lentini.

Provided Information and Photo

You must be logged in to post a comment Login