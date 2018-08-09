Greece Chamber Names Young Professional of the Year – Letty Laskowski of Harris, Chesworth, Johnstone & Welch LLP has been named the 2018 Young Professional of the Year by the Greece Regional Chamber of Commerce. Ms. Laskowski is a talented litigator who spends much of her time in the courtroom and also volunteers for regional community groups, including animal shelters. The award was presented to Ms. Laskowski at the Chamber’s Annual Community Awards Gala earlier this year.

Provided Information and Photo