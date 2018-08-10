Chamber Bluegrass at the Blue Barn

Lattimore Physical Therapy of North Greece and Greg Schaller & The SMS Group @ Merrill Lynch are teaming up to present the Chamber’s Bluegrass at the Blue Barn event this year.

This great community event, held for the first time last year, will feature live music performances from Linabelle Bluegrass Band, A Girl Named Genny, and Greece Performing Arts Society, along with a sumptuous summer buffet dinner prepared by Forest Hill Catering and desserts from area caterers and restaurants.

Come check out the beautiful Blue Barn Cidery on Manitou Road in Greece. For tickets and information visit www.greecechamber.org or call 585.227.7272.

Provided Information and Photo