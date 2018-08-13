What, where, who: Canalside Barber Shop

86 South Union Street, Spencerport

Owned by: T.J. and Alvin

Products and specialties: Traditional barbering with an urban touch. Fades, designs, full face shave and beard trim. Senior, children, veterans and first responders discount.

Hours: Monday – Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Contact: 617-3738