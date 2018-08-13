Don't miss
Canalside Barber Shop
By Admin on August 13, 2018
What, where, who: Canalside Barber Shop
86 South Union Street, Spencerport
Owned by: T.J. and Alvin
Products and specialties: Traditional barbering with an urban touch. Fades, designs, full face shave and beard trim. Senior, children, veterans and first responders discount.
Hours: Monday – Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Contact: 617-3738
