Oak Orchard Health receives Quality Improvement grant awards

Last week, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced $125 million in Quality Improvement grant awards to community health centers across the United States, its territories and the District of Columbia. Oak Orchard Health – with locations in Brockport, Albion, Lyndonville, Warsaw and Hornell – was one of the centers receiving these funds, which are provided by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).

Oak Orchard was recognized and awarded for their high quality work in the following categories: electronic health record reporting, clinical quality improvement, advancing health information technology and achieving Patient Centered Medical Home (PCMH) recognition.

HRSA’s Quality Improvement grant awards recognize improvements in community health centers that help expand access to comprehensive care delivered in a cost-effective way. “Quality, value-based care is a priority of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and HRSA-funded health centers serve as leaders in quality healthcare in the US,” said HRSA Administrator George Sigounas, MS, PhD.

Mary Ann Pettibon, CEO of Oak Orchard Health noted, “What fantastic news to hear while we are in the middle of celebrating National Health Center Week! I am so proud of the high quality care we provide to the members of our community and thrilled to be recognized by HHS and HRSA for the good work we do.”

Like most other health centers receiving these awards, Oak Orchard will use the funds to continue to improve quality, efficiency and efficacy so that they can continue to be the center of excellent health care for their communities.

