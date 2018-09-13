Active Shooter/Workplace Violence Response Training

The Greece Regional Chamber, the Better Business Bureau and Bryant & Stratton College are proud to present: Active Shooter and Workplace Violence Response Training at Bryant & Stratton College – Greece Campus, 854 Long Pond Road, Rochester, NY 14612 on Friday, October 26, 2018 from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm.

Presentations and Training by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. The event is free and open to Chamber members and Better Business Bureau members; $15 Non-members. Registration is required. Register online at www.GreeceChamber.org or call (585) 227-7272 to register by phone.

