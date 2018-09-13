Home   >   Business   >   BizXL Solutions Joins Greece Regional Chamber

BizXL Solutions Joins Greece Regional Chamber

By on September 13, 2018

GRC_BizXL Solutions Chander SharmaThe Greece Regional Chamber of Commerce is delighted to announce that BizXL Solutions LLC, has joined as a new business member.

BizXL Solutions is a management consulting firm offering comprehensive services to improve end to end business performance which opened its US Headquarters in May of 2018.  For more information, visit www.bizxlsolutions.com or www.greecechamber.org.

Provided Information and Photo

