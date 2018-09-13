- Sweden seeks tree donations for cemeteriesPosted 4 days ago
Coach Jim Johnson to Present at Greece Regional Chamber
Coach Jim Johnson Presents: Personal Growth to Reach the Top 5% – People Don’t Pay for Average
Join the Greece Regional Chamber and Inspirational and Motivational Speaker Jim Johnson on Wednesday, October 3, 2018, 8:00 am – 10:00 at the Greece Regional Chamber of Commerce, 2402 West Ridge Road, Rochester, NY 14626 (behind the Men’s Wearhouse Store).
This interactive presentation will help you understand how personal growth really works, and how you can develop yourself to become a more effective and fulfilled individual. You will learn how to build up your sense of purpose and become more successful in every area of your life. Costs: $10 for Greece Regional Chamber Members, $25 for General Public. Coffee, Tea, Continental Breakfast included.
For more information and to register visit www.GreeceChamber.org or call (585) 227-7272 (Registration and prepayment required).
Provided Information
