Free Travel Presentations

On Southern Italy & Sicily Trip

Join the Greece Regional Chamber and Collette for a FREE Travel Presentation – Featuring Sicily, Puglia, Rome, Pompeii and the Amalfi Coast, on Wednesday, October 24, 2018, 4:00-5:00 pm, at the Greece Regional Chamber of Commerce, 2402 West Ridge Road, Rochester, NY 14626 (behind Men’s Wearhouse). For more information and to register visit www.GreeceChamber.org or call (585) 227-7272.

This travel presentation is FREE and open to the public (Registration requested).

On Britain & Ireland Trip

Join the Greece Regional Chamber and Collette for a FREE Travel Presentation – Featuring England, Scotland, Ireland and Wales, on Wednesday, October 24, 2018, 5:30-6:30 pm, at the Greece Regional Chamber of Commerce, 2402 West Ridge Road, Rochester, NY 14626 (behind Men’s Wearhouse). For more information and to register visit www.GreeceChamber.org or call (585) 227-7272. This travel presentation is FREE and open to the public (Registration requested).

Provided Information and Photos