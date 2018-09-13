Greece Regional Chamber to Network at Illuminating Expressions

Illuminating Expressions, 2020 W. Ridge Road, Rochester (Greece), NY 14626 will be the host for the Greece Regional Chamber’s October 2018 First Friday Business networking event on October 5, 2018.

The event gives local business owners and area professionals the opportunity to network before the business day begins. For more information and to register visit www.GreeceChamber.org or call (585) 227-7272. If you are not a member of the Greece Regional Chamber of Commerce and would like to attend this event, contact the Greece Chamber at (585) 227-7272 or Info@GreeceChamber.org.

