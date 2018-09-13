Don't miss
Health Award Presented
By Admin on September 13, 2018
Episcopal SeniorLife Communities Receives Health Award
Earlier this year, Episcopal SeniorLife Communities received the 2018 Health Award from the Greece Regional Chamber of Commerce. Pictured left to right are Chamber President/CEO Sarah Lentini, President/CEO Loren Ranaletta, Katie Bauer, Beatrice Place Executive Director, Mary Ellen Van Auker and Master of Ceremonies Doug Emblidge.
Provided Information and Photo
