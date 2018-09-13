Home   >   Business   >   Health Award Presented

Health Award Presented

By on September 13, 2018
GRC_Episcopal SeniorLife Communities Receives Health Award

Episcopal SeniorLife Communities Receives Health Award

Earlier this year, Episcopal SeniorLife Communities received the 2018 Health Award from the Greece Regional Chamber of Commerce. Pictured left to right are Chamber President/CEO Sarah Lentini, President/CEO Loren Ranaletta, Katie Bauer, Beatrice Place Executive Director, Mary Ellen Van Auker and Master of Ceremonies Doug Emblidge.

Provided Information and Photo

You must be logged in to post a comment Login