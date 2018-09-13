Don't miss
Shear Joy Pet Grooming Opens in Greece
By Admin on September 13, 2018
In June, the Greece Regional Chamber was delighted to join owner Cheryl Taylor to celebrate the Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Shear Joy Pet Grooming at 1252 Latta Road, Greece.
Greece Regional Chamber President Sarah Lentini was joined by Greece Town Councilman Josh Jensen, Town of Greece Receiver of Taxes Andrew Conlon, Ambassadors Committee Co-Chair Roger Gaelens of Gaelens Style…fine kitchens and baths and Melissa Jordan of M&T Bank, along with Chamber business members.
Provided Information and Photo
