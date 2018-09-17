Dr. Risolo returns to Brockport

John P. Risolo, M.D., is back where his career started nearly 20 years ago. He is once again caring for patients and performing general surgery procedures at UR Medicine’s Strong West in Brockport.

Risolo began his career at the former Lakeside Memorial Hospital in 1999. He became a partner with now retired Brockport surgeon Hovaness H. Maronian, M.D, and together they formed Westside Surgical in 2000. Risolo is now a newly appointed associate professor of Clinical Surgery in the University of Rochester Medical Center Department of Surgery.

Risolo’s expertise is in a broad range of traditional and minimally invasive general surgical procedures, including an extensive experience with gallbladder and hernia surgeries.

He is based at Strong West, part of Strong Memorial Hospital, three days a week for surgeries and patient clinic appointments. The remaining days he is at UR Medicine’s Strong Memorial and the Surgery Center at Sawgrass.

Risolo is a Rochester native. A graduate of Bishop Kearney High School and the University of Rochester, he earned his medical degree from SUNY Health Science Center at Syracuse and completed his internship and residency in general surgery at the Lankenau Medical Center in Pennsylvania. He is Board Certified and is a Fellow of the American College of Surgery.

“I am extremely excited to once again provide quality care, close to home to Brockport and the surrounding communities,” he said.

Provided information and photo