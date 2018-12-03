CountryMax to open a new store in Batavia

CountryMax will open a new Batavia store in 2019, in the former OfficeMax building located at 4160 Veterans Memorial Drive. The new Batavia location will become the 17th store operated by the local, Western New York family-owned business.

The 23,000 square foot store will showcase multiple custom-built, wood-themed interior elements reflecting local history, as well as climate-controlled small pet rooms, a wild bird center, and over 2,000 square feet of premium, healthy foods for dogs, cats, and pets of all shapes and sizes. In addition to the massive selection of healthy pet options, the new location will feature a large selection of barn and stable feed and supplies, as well as an expansive lawn and garden offering for all seasons. Additional features will include a “Scrub House” self-serve dog wash, special events room, and a custom-built wood lodge filled with homesteading products; beer, wine, cider, and cheese making kits; housewares; gifts and novelty items.

CountryMax will be celebrating 35 years in 2019. It has grown by being known as the neighborhood store that can compete with competition both big and small, with prices and selection consumers have come to demand, as well as a customer service experience that goes above and beyond traditional expectations of today’s retail stores, such as their full carry-out service for purchases big and small. “We were extremely disappointed when we shut our doors in our previous Batavia location, because we knew that our customers in Batavia were so loyal in a location that did not fully showcase what we have developed our stores to be over the years,” said Brad Payne, Director of Sales. “Once we found the right opportunity, it was really just a decision on our part to give the Batavia community the “true” CountryMax experience that we have been working on in our new locations. I think anyone who shopped with us in the past knows we have a huge, unique selection of products that fits the Batavia area, and they are going to be thrilled to see the amount of time, effort, and work that goes into creating the new CountryMax store experience.”

