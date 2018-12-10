Wegmans win Safer Choice Partner of the Year Award

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has recognized Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. as one of 12 national Safer Choice Partner of the Year award winners for outstanding achievement in 2017 for the design, manufacture, and promotion of cleaning and other products that carry the Safer Choice label for use in households and facilities nationwide.

“The Safer Choice Partner of the Year awards go to businesses that extend their goals beyond the bottom line to provide consumers with products that are safer for human health and the environment,” said Regional Administrator Pete Lopez. “Wegmans’ initiative to educate their employees and customers about the Safer Choice-certified products on their shelves represents ideal business leadership in safer products and sustainability.”

Wegmans carries 17 store-branded Safer Choice-certified products in addition to a variety of certified national brands. Wegmans started rolling out its Safer Choice-certified store brands in 2017 and created a “playbook” that was sent to all stores to educate the employees about Safer Choice. Wegmans also designed an integrated marketing campaign to educate its customers about what the Safer Choice label means. Safer Choice recognizes Wegmans for its prominent use of the Safer Choice label and for fostering awareness of the program through their website, direct mail advertisements, employee education, and in-store displays. Safer Choice also applauds Wegmans for its exceptional commitment to transition all Wegmans-brand household cleaning products, laundry detergents, and dish detergents to Safer Choice-certified formulas.

