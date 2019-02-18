Oak Orchard Health receives grant for Alternative Pain Therapy Program

Oak Orchard Health (OOH) has been awarded $456,953 by the Finger Lakes Performing Provider System (FLPPS) in response to a proposal submitted to the FLPPS System Transformation Fund. The funding request was made to create a program that offers non-opioid pain therapy options for their patients. While patients will be educated on effective alternative pain treatments, this program will help address the opioid crisis in the community.

OOH provides a model of care that integrates patient-centered primary care, behavioral health, dental and vision services – treating the whole patient and focusing on wellness and prevention. OOH believes that the alternative pain therapy program can help to prevent opioid addiction that results from acute or chronic pain and they plan to provide convenient alternatives to treat and manage pain, some of which might include osteopathy, music therapy and massage therapy.

OOH CEO Mary Ann Pettibon remarked, “The intent is to not only reduce hospitalizations and higher cost treatments for pain management and possible complications, but also to mitigate loss of life and mental wellness complications related to opioid addiction, an unintended consequence of opioid prescription.” Pettibon continued, “This program presents patients the opportunity to take advantage of wellness options and alternative methods to manage symptoms – working together with their health care providers and therapists as a team.” Staff will begin planning for the program immediately.