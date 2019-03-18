CountryMax hosts free educational chicken seminar

CountryMax will host a free educational chicken seminar led by poultry experts from Nutrena. Raising a backyard flock is easier than one may think. However, preparing for new chicks is essential, as the first eight to 10 weeks of life are a critical time for development. The seminar is appropriate for beginners as well as advanced poultry hobbyists.

The seminar will be held at the Henrietta CountryMax location, 4575 West Henrietta Road, on Thursday, March 21, at 6 p.m. Attendance is free and seating is limited so those interested are encouraged to register by phone, in person, or by emailing events@countrymax.com.

Seminar attendees will receive a CountryMax tote bag with chicken-related goodies and coupons, including a coupon for a free chick during Chick Days. Raffle drawings will be held at the seminar for a chance to win prizes.

For event details, visit www.CountryMax.com.

Provided information