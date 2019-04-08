- Work on Martha Street bridge in Spencerport continuesPosted 2 hours ago
About business – Runnings to donate green buckets to 4-H
Runnings, Your Home, Farm and Outdoor Store, has pledged to donate over 13,300 five-gallon buckets to 4-H chapters in seven states. The buckets, dyed in signature 4-H green, will be given to youth who are involved in their local county fair.
“Growth and development of young people is vital to our future,” said Dennis Reed, Runnings Chief Executive Officer and Owner. “These buckets being donated are just one of the many ways we try and support youth-oriented organizations each year.”
Originally started in 2015, Runnings 4-H themed buckets have consistently grown in popularity as more coordinators become aware of the program. Runnings store managers work with local chapters to distribute the buckets to kids in each region prior to the start of the local fair season. 4-H actively involves more than 6 million youth across the United States.
Provided information
