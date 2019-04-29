CountryMax opens new store in Batavia

CountryMax has opened a new store located at 4160 Veterans Memorial Drive in Batavia. The Batavia location is the 17th store operated by the local, Western New York family-owned business which is celebrating 35 years in 2019.

The 23,000 square foot store showcases multiple custom-built, wood-themed interior elements reflecting local history, as well as climate-controlled small pet rooms, a wild bird center, and over 2,000 square feet of premium, healthy foods for dogs, cats, and pets of all shapes and sizes. In addition to the selection of healthy pet options, the new location features barn and stable feed and supplies, as well as lawn and garden offerings for all seasons. Additional features include “Scrub House” self-serve dog wash, a “Ship” Fish Room, special events room, and a custom-built wood lodge filled with homesteading products; beer, wine, cider, and cheese making kits; housewares; gifts and novelty items.

“I think anyone who shopped with us in the past knows we have a huge, unique selection of products that fits the Batavia area,” said Brad Payne, Director of Sales, “and they are going to be thrilled to see the amount of time, effort, and work that has gone into creating the new CountryMax store experience.”

A Grand Opening Celebration is being planned for the weekend of May 18 and 19. Vendors will be on hand, along with experienced CountryMax team members to provide product information, free samples, and demonstrations to benefit customers. Free CountryMax Tote Bags full of “goodies” will be handed out to the first 250 people both Saturday and Sunday.

Radio personalities from 92.5 WBEE will be there on Saturday, May 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The family-friendly event will feature face painting, bounce house, games, prizes, food and fun. Terry Clifford will broadcast from 10 a.m. to noon, and Jeremy Newman will broadcast from noon to 2 p.m. Pets are welcome too. Details are available at www.countrymax.com

Batavia store hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

