Howard Hanna celebrates Grand Opening of new Spencerport Office

On May 9, Howard Hanna held the Grand Opening of their new, fully remodeled offices in Spencerport. Located at 421 South Union Street, the building was formerly home to Countryside Cabinetworks.

Over 100 people attended the Grand Opening and Open House. Howard Hanna Spencerport Sales Manager and Broker Connie Tyson said, “This is a very exciting time for both our clients and our agents. The Open House served as an introduction of Howard Hanna to the neighborhood and a chance to see our beautiful new offices. We had a great turnout of clients, area office agents and managers, including former Nothnagle President Armand D’Alfonso, now President, New York Region, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services.”

The new building is a 4,400 square foot space that has been completely renovated into offices for the 43 real estate agents that work in the Spencerport office, and for their clients. “It is the Crown Jewel of all of our offices because it is the first office fully remodeled into our new concept. It is an open floor plan, open work space design, modeled like an Office of the Future with a central area that includes a full kitchen, meeting room and large flat screen television on the wall that we can use to the greatest benefit for both our clients and agents. We call it ‘Central Park’ and it has a warm and homey feel,” said Karen Leonardi, Howard Hanna Senior Vice President, New York Western District.

Leonardi says the Howard Hanna affiliation provides many benefits for both clients and agents. “We are adding many new programs and services including our 100% money back guarantee. If you are not satisfied with your property purchase we will buy it back from you. We also have the Real Scout program which is set up by the agent for the client with their specific criteria in mind. It is fully accessible by the client and as they interact in the program it refines results and sends the client information on the newest properties that fit their needs. The client can also communicate instantly with their agents through the program, something that is very important, especially in the current fast moving real estate market,” she said.

Spencerport Sales Manager Connie Tyson also points out that Howard Hanna is an independent, family owned business that is the third largest real estate company in the nation. “We are a full service company that covers everything from A to Z for our clients. Howard Hanna also owns Barristers of New York, a title company and First Priority Mortgage Company. If anyone has Real Estate needs, whether it is buying or selling, we have all the tools for success. We invite you to stop in anytime to chat with an agent or to just check out our services,” she said.

Karen Leonardi says they have some specific plans for the future at the Spencerport Office, “We are always looking to service new clients. We are also hiring, looking for people that are interested in exploring a career in Real Estate. We offer extensive in house training and programs to help agents get up and running quickly in the business. We also have a mentor program where new agents go out with experienced agents to get a real understanding of the real estate business and market.”

For more information on Howard Hanna Spencerport Office call 352-8833 or stop in for a visit.