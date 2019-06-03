- Hawley invites local veterans to attend Patriot TripPosted 23 hours ago
New location for Wolf Residential Heating & Cooling a division of Wolf Mechanical Service
Wolf Residential Heating & Cooling a division of Wolf Mechanical Service is now located at 5353 West Ridge Road, Spencerport. The owners of Wolf Mechanical were all born and raised in Spencerport. Their growing business specializes in commercial and residential heating and cooling. Shown from left are: (back row) Dakota Kane (member), Alex Hennion, Jason Rich, Dennis Wolf, Tom Wolf (founding member), Bob Bouchard; (front row) Grace Bouchard, Angela Dilorenzo, Dena Olas, Chuck Olas (managing member), Vinny Indovina. Wolf Residential Heating & Cooling can be contacted by calling 585-617-4330, or visiting their website at www.wolfheatingandcooling.com.