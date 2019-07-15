Get to know this NEW BUSINESS!

What, where: Upstate Vintage Market, 8100 West Ridge Road, Brockport (one half mile east of Route 19)

Owned by: Heidi Vogt

Products and specialties: We are an antique and collectibles co-op offering hand picked and handmade re purposed treasures curated for you by vendors from our local community.

Hours: Closed Monday and Tuesday; Open Wednesday, 12 to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Contact: 585-637-4000 or www.upstatevintagemarket.com