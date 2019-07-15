Hometown Barber Shop in Spencerport celebrates 10 year anniversary

The Spencerport Village Barber Shop opened 10 years ago this month. Brooke, the owner and barber, has 23 years experience and employs two other experienced barbers. Jeanette joined Brooke’s team three years ago and she has over 25 years experience in the business. Josh, who has both his barber and cosmetology license, joined the team two years ago. The shop is located at 377 South Union Street. Call and make an appointment at 349-0818 or Walkins Welcome.