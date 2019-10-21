Dr. Karthikeyan joins Thompson Health

About business

After more than 25 years in practice, with several in Brockport and Rochester, gastroenterologist Dr. Suri Karthikeyan recently joined UR Medicine Thompson Health. Karthikeyan also practices hepatology, which involves diagnosis and treatment of disorders of the liver, pancreas, gallbladder, and biliary tree.

Karthikeyan did his residency in gastroenterology at Leicester Royal Infirmary in the United Kingdom, followed by both a residency in internal medicine and a fellowship in gastroenterology at McMaster University Medical Center in Hamilton, Ontario. He was in private practice in New London, Conn., from 1995 through 2001, and in Brockport from 2001 through 2018. In 2018, he joined Rochester Regional Health, remaining with that health system through August of this year.

A member of the American Board of Internal Medicine Hepatology-Gastroenterology, Karthikeyan is board-certified in gastroenterology and is seeing patients with a number of conditions. These include celiac disease, cirrhosis, gastritis and duodenitis, gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), ischemic bowel disease, malignant neoplasm of the colon, Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, Barett’s esophagus and peptic ulcer disease.

Karthikeyan will practice out of the Internal Medicine Department at the Canandaigua Medical Group, which is located at 335 Parrish Street and affiliated with F.F. Thompson Hospital. For information, visit www.ThompsonHealth.com/GI or call 602-0280.

