November 18, 2019

Get to Know this New Business!

Shown at the ribbon cutting are, from left, Anthony Lenzi (board member), Normand R. Fluet, Jr. (owner), Karie Woodward (employee), and Justin Hopkins (board member).

Provided photo

What, where: Fieldstone Private Wealth

A private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc.,

29 Clinton Street, Brockport, NY 14420

Owned by: Normand R. Fluet, Jr., CRPC®, CLTC®, APMA®

Financial Advisor/Business Financial Advisor

Products and specialties: Comprehensive financial planning, investment management, protection planning and retirement income planning.

Hours: By appointment Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Call for additional appointment options.

Phone: 637-0202

Email: normand.r.fluet@amfp.com

Website: ameripriseadvisors.com/normand.r.fluet