Spencerport resident joins CNB management

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust (CNB) welcomed Todd Billcliff, of Spencerport, as Assistant Vice President and Fraud Risk Manager. Billcliff replaces Kathy Housel, Assistant Vice President and Fraud Risk Officer, who retired at the end of 2019.

Housel’s career at CNB started over twenty years ago as a Paralegal in the Resource Recovery Department. She later served as Legal/Fraud Prevention Specialist, then as Banking Officer and Fraud Risk Supervisor. Housel earned Certified Fraud Examiner certification in 2011 and was promoted to AVP, Fraud Risk Officer in 2013. Ten years ago, Housel was recognized by her peers as the prestigious Arthur S. Hamlin Award winner (Employee of the Year) for her strength of character and outstanding job performance.

In the wake of Housel’s retirement, CNB welcomed Todd Billcliff to the role of Fraud Risk Manager. Billcliff, also a Certified Fraud Examiner, earned his degree in Criminal Justice from Roberts Wesleyan College. Billcliff comes to CNB after 12 years of credit risk management experience with Paychex. As Fraud and Risk Analysis Manager, he focused on the development and implementation of a company-wide fraud mitigation program. Billcliff resides in Spencerport with his wife and three children.

