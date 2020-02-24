About business – CNB announces Brockport Advisory Board

In anticipation of the spring 2020 opening of the Canandaigua National Bank & Trust (CNB) Brockport Community Office, five members of the local community have been named to the branch advisory board. Advisory board members include Janet Campbell, licensed Real Estate Associate Broker with Howard Hanna; Lisa E. Ireland, VP, Institutional Advancement, Rochester Museum & Science Center; Josephine C. Matela, Owner of The Red Bird Café and Gift Shop; Mary McCrank, Lecturer at SUNY Brockport; and Chris Wiest, Lecturer at SUNY Brockport and business consultant.

Janet Campbell, a lifetime resident of Spencerport/Ogden area, has been licensed in real estate since 1986. Currently, she is a full-time Associate Broker for Howard Hanna Real Estate Services. She has been recognized for many awards during her career, some of which include the “Top 25” Nothnagle Award, Nothnagle Circle of Excellence, Greater Rochester Association of Realtors, Inc. Sales Master Award, and multi-year Platinum Sales Award winner. Campbell also serves on the Town of Ogden Grievance Board for Property Taxes.

Lisa E. Ireland joined Rochester Museum and Science Center in 2019 as the Vice President of Institutional Advancement. She earned her BA in Communications from St. John Fisher College and has extensive professional experience in non-profit and higher education senior leadership. Ireland’s career includes roles as Director of Agency Advancement at Mary Cariola Center, Director of Donor Relations & Stewardship at Rochester Institute of Technology, and Executive Director of United Way of Orleans County. Ireland served on the Brockport Central School District Board of Education for more than five years (President for three years), served as Vice President of the Monroe County School Board Association, and served on the NYS Commissioner of Education’s Roundtable. Ireland has also served on multiple non-profit boards in Orleans, Genesee, and Monroe counties.

Josephine C. Matela owns and operates The Red Bird Café and Gift Shop on Main Street in downtown Brockport. Matela, former Mayor of Brockport, is a founding member of Brockport Community Museum and joined the museum board of trustees in 2002. She is a Past President of the Brockport Merchants Association, a founding and current director of Building Excellence in Students Today (BEST), and currently serves on the board of the Greater Brockport Development Corporation, where she has held the positions of President, Secretary, and Vice President. She was selected as the Girl Scouts Most Influential Woman in 2004. During her tenure as Mayor, Matela was instrumental in the building of the canal front Welcome Center, where she continues to volunteer.

Mary McCrank teaches full-time in the SUNY Brockport Department of Journalism, Broadcasting, and Public Relations. She earned a BA in Journalism from Buffalo State, a Graduate Certificate in Nonprofit Management, and a MA in Communications from SUNY Brockport. McCrank is owner of Crank it Out Communications, specializing in writing, copy editing, and proofreading. She enjoys writing for newspapers and magazines and is also an accomplished author, editor, and conference presenter.

Chris Wiest has been active in the Rochester business community for over 25 years, most notably in his prior roles with the Rochester Business Alliance, now The Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce, where he managed the human resource information division and served as Vice President of Public Policy and Advocacy. A graduate of the University of Rochester and Rochester Institute of Technology and a former Rochester Business Journal Forty Under 40 award recipient, Wiest has served on more than 10 community boards focused on the areas of health care, economic development, education, and the environment. He is currently a board member of School of the Holy Childhood, SUNY Brockport College Council, and Monroe County Conservation Council.

Michelle Hill, Manager of CNB’s Brockport Community Office, stated “The Brockport advisory board members were carefully selected for their strong ties within the community and their commitment to growth in Brockport. It is a privilege to have the opportunity to work alongside such a dynamic group of people. I am confident that our combined efforts will have a positive impact on the community.”

Provided information and photos